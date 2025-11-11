Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will have a closed beta on PS5 in December 5-7

HQ

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, the fighting game exclusive for PlayStation 5 and PC from Arc System Works, the creators of Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, revealed new playable characters during Tuesday's State of Play Japan: Spider-Man and Ghost Rider (specifically, the younger version incarnated by Robbie Reyes).

Alongsaide new gameplay and the reveal of the X-Mansion as a fighting stage filled with easter-eggs, the Japanese studio revealed that a closed beta will take place in PS5 in December 5-7, 2026: 72 hours of game with no interruptions. Marvel fans wanting to take part in the beta can alkready sign up in the official website of MarvelTokonBeta to have a chance to play this ambitious title, that combines the American comic-book superheros with a distinctive Japanese style.

The full game, published by Sony, will release in 2026 for PS5 and PC, making PlayStation 5 the only console where you will be able to play this and Marvel's Wolverine, two of Marvel's most anticipated games.