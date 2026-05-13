Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls lets you build your own superhero teams, will have a 10-hour story mode

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Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls brings 4v4 fighting to our screens, which is quite a unique concept. Developer Arc System Works has made the roster reveals equally unique, with us being shown specific teams of 4 heroes, rather than an individual character. However, even if you see team X-Men and think they all should be hanging out with one another, you don't have to play with pre-set teams.

In an interview with 4Gamer, producer Takeshi Yamanaka explained that you can build your own teams, and the game will even give your creation a fancy name. "The default teams announced by the official source have member compositions that are mindful of the story of Episode Mode...As a fighting game, we want players to be able to freely choose and play with their favourite four characters, so we have included a team generation function that automatically generates a team name based on the characters you choose. This automatically determines the team name by selecting the most suitable word based on the characteristics of the character chosen as the leader and the characters from the second character onwards," he explained (translation via machine).

Episode Mode is the name of the game's story mode, a 10-hour adventure that follows Marvel heroes as they fight against a new villain called the Promoter. "The main storyline of Episode Mode is that a villain called the Promoter attacks, and superheroes team up to fight against the Promoter. The story depicts how each hero assembled their team in an ensemble dram," Yamanaka said.

While there will be fights in Episode Mode, it's also noted that a lot of the game's story mode is depicted in comic strips. Perhaps don't expect something like a Mortal Kombat or Invincible VS story mode, then, where there's a fight every two minutes. Still, Arc System Works knows that casual players love a good story mode, so there's a decently sized one in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls releases on the 6th of August for PS5 and PC.