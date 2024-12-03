Marvel Rivals will run at 120 fps on PS5 Pro

HQ

Marvel Rivals will be one of the first brand-new games to debut with PlayStation 5 Pro improvements and benefits. The hero-shooter, which will launch later this week and will include Wolverine and Black Widow as part of its 33-hero roster, will have PS5 Pro enhancements that will enable users to enjoy the game at greater fidelity and at higher frame rates than the regular PS5 system.

As noted in a PlayStation Blog article, we're told that Marvel Rivals will launch and be playable at 60 frames-per-second at 1440p on PS5, and that this will be bolstered by a High Frame Rate mode on PS5 Pro that extends this to 120 fps, and also a PSSR-enabled Pro Mode that also promises a stable 60 fps at 4K resolution.

This latter mode will utilise a slate of additional visual elements, including "Lumen Reflections, offering more immersive and dynamic lighting effects for an enhanced visual experience."

PS5 players will also get to experience the game with DualSense-exclusive elements too, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback vibration as well.