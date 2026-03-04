Marvel Rivals will get a slate of Infinity Saga-themed activities this year

HQ

It's a humongous year for all things Marvel Cinematic Universe, as there are major flicks and TV shows set to make their arrival, plus additional non-MCU-related video games like Marvel's Wolverine and Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. For the entertainment space, there's another season of Daredevil: Born Again coming, Spider-Man swings back into cinemas for Brand New Day in the summer, X-Men '97 is back for an additional season later this year, and amid others, Avengers: Doomsday drops in December. With all of this planned, Marvel Rivals will be celebrating each step of the journey.

The hero-shooter has revealed what it's calling the Path to Doomsday, a big slate of MCU activities that will stretch the rest of the calendar year and that will celebrate the biggest moments of the MCU up to the imminent Doomsday.

It starts next month with events and game modes based on The Avengers from 2012 and will then stretch to Avengers: Age of Ultron in June, Avengers: Infinity War in August, Avengers: Endgame in October, and finally Avengers: Doomsday from specifically December 18, when the movie premieres.

Check out the timeline below. Out of all the listed plans, which excites you the most?