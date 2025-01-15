Marvel Rivals will add two new heroes per season

HQ

Marvel Rivals already has quite the stacked roster. 35 heroes are currently playable in the shooter and there are more to come. According to Netease, we can comfortably expect two more heroes to be added with each season.

Game director Guangyun Chen, speaking to Metro, explained how future seasons will work. "Every season, we'll be rolling out fresh seasonal stories, new maps, and new heroes. We'll actually be breaking down each season into two halves. The length of one season is three months. And for each half of the season, we will introduce a new hero. We just eventually want to continue to enhance the experience and, you know, keep everyone excited in our community."

In Season 1 of Marvel Rivals, of course we're getting a couple more heroes than expected, with all of the Fantastic Four joining us. Marvel's first family does seem to be an exception, though, as with two heroes in the first and second half of the season, it breaks the norm.

