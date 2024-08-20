Marvel Rivals to be released in early December

HQ

Surely good things com to those who wait, especially if you're looking for a new Overwatch challenger with comic book heroes, and the latest Marvel Rivals trailer - which showed off heroes like Captain America and Winter Soldier - has revealed that the online game will be released in a few months.

The trailer shown during Gamescom 2024 indicated that it will be released on December 6th this year and the clip was also clear that all heroes will be available from the get-go, so there should be plenty to get excited about for Christmas. The game will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Will you be playing? Who will be your "main" in December?