Marvel Rivals support team based in Seattle laid off

HQ

Last night, a mind-boggling bit of news broke, as it was apparently revealed that Marvel Rivals' game director and the entire team had been laid off. However, it was soon proven that this was not the case.

Instead, a Seattle-based support studio has been laid off (via Marvel Rivals Intel). Next to no context was given for this decision, and it seems doubly baffling considering the success that Marvel Rivals has seen since its release.

GameFile's Stephen Totilo got a response from a Netease representative, saying it was a "difficult decision" made to optimise the game's overall efficiency, which doesn't actually tell us much about what wasn't working over at Seattle.

Here's hoping the support team can land on their feet, but yet again we're reporting on layoffs in this industry. Even if you work on an incredibly successful game, apparently even that doesn't guarantee your job security for even the next few months.