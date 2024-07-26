Marvel Rivals next character is terrifyingly adorable

HQ

Marvel Rivals already has quite the stacked cast of character options to pick and choose from but it will be expanding even further ahead of the Closed Beta Test that kicks off tomorrow.

Netease has confirmed that the God of Thunder Thor is joining the fray, as is the absolutely adorable Jeff the Land Shark. While you're all probably familiar with Thor (be it the Norse or Marvel version - they are pretty much the same), no doubt Jeff is a character that is new to many, so for a quick idea as to the history of the character, Marvel itself describes Jeff as:

"Able to swim in the sea and walk on land, Jeff the Land Shark is aptly named, and he helps heroes, too, making him a hero in his own right."

Marvel adds, "After being liberated from his crazy creator, Jeff the Land Shark joins the West Coast Avengers (WCA) thanks to Gwenpool seeing the little lost shark in desperate need of a new home. Jeff teams up with the WCA and while he acts like a pet, he is much more than that, often helping heroes save the day."

As to whether that will be the history of the Marvel Rivals version is unclear, but you can at least prepare for Jeff's arrival by checking out his adorable performance in the trailer below.

Also, if you haven't already, check out the cinematic trailer for Marvel Rivals below too, which presents a deeper look at Thor and properly lays out a narrative core for the hero shooter.