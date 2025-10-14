Marvel Rivals Loses 85% of its players on Steam

HQ

It has been a rough year for NetEase and Marvel Rivals, which has been bleeding players on steam. As such the once so enormous base of active players has dropped from around 644 000 to barely 100 000. A staggering loss for what was once one of the most successful multiplayer titles on Steam.

The exact reason behind the 85% drop in players remains unclear. Though according to Forbes and online speculation, it might be as simple as a lack of excitement and dwindling player interest. As we all know - the competition is fierce and keeping users around is not always an easy task.

It is also worth noting that while 85% indeed is a huge loss, the 100 000 players that remain is still nothing to scoff at. That amount of concurrent players is something many other games can only dream about. So while the excitement has dropped off, the core players seem to remain and will most likely do so for the foreseeable future.

Are you still playing Marvel Rivals?