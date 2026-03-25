Marvel Rivals is coming for Switch 2

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Marvel Rivals quickly became very popular thanks to its fast-paced and colorful action featuring Marvel heroes and villains in 6v6 battles on destructible maps. Despite fierce competition, it has managed to retain an audience and has been available since fall 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

But... What about the Switch 2? Until today, there have only been sporadic rumors about a potential version for Nintendo's new console, but now the developers have confirmed it. Not via an official press release or anything like that, but rather in passing during an interview with IGN, where producer Danny Koo was asked about the Switch 2 and offered something as rare as a straightforward answer:

"We're working on it, but when we have news, we'll announce that one."

So there's no room for misinterpretation, and a little later in the same interview, he reaffirms that they "will do it." In short, it's not a question of if it's coming, but when. This will give the community an extra boost in due time, and hopefully it means the title will be able to live on and continue to expand at a rapid pace.