Marvel Rivals has gone gold

Considering we hadn't heard of any delays and we're around a week away from launch, we were all but completely confident that Marvel Rivals would arrive as planned on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on December 6.

This has now been confirmed to be the case as NetEase has taken to social media to reveal that the game has gone gold and is ready to launch. We're not told anything else beyond that, but this does capitalise a bunch of recent reveals around the game and its cosmetics, including that Spider-Man will have a No Way Home skin, Scarlet Witch will have a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness skin, Namor will have a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever skin, and more.

