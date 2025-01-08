Marvel Rivals gives us a closer look at the Invisible Woman

HQ

While we had the reveal for the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals earlier in the week, day by day Netease has been revealing each individual member's abilities in their own short trailer. Yesterday, we saw the powers of the new Duelist Reed Richards or Mr. Fantastic, and now we're taking a look at the new Strategist, Sue Storm AKA The Invisible Woman.

As a Strategist, the Invisible Woman's main role is largely to heal and protect her team. She can provide them with a shield with her right-click, and her regular attacks also heal allies while damaging enemies, akin to Luna Snow's primary fire.

The Invisible Woman appears to remain invisible so long as she's not in combat, as it seems to be her passive ability. Her other abilities include pushing enemies with a psychic forcefield and creating a bubble that slows enemies inside its AoE. Her ultimate ability creates a huge cone that makes it impossible for enemies to see inside, while giving allies full vision, making the perfect start to an ambush. Projectiles can still go through, though, so watch out for a lucky maximum pulse heading in.

Check out the trailer for Sue Storm below: