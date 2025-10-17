Marvel Rivals' first ever PvE mode sees players face hordes of zombies

HQ

Marvel Rivals is getting its first PvE event next week, and it ties in with the recently released Marvel Zombies spin-off show. With zombies having taken over the world, you'll have to pick one of a select number of heroes and fight alongside three friends to fend off the hordes.

You can pick from Magik, The Punisher, Blade, Thor, and Jeff the Land Shark when you start the new game mode. Magik and Blade take down enemies with their swords in sweeping AoE attacks. Jeff can barrel through them by diving beneath the surface, and The Punisher brings his arsenal of guns to fight zombies. Thor, as he always does, brings his hammer and lightning to combat.

It seems largely like the mode revolves around you just beating down hordes of generic zombies. At the end of the trailer, though, we do get a tease for zombie Wanda, implying a boss fight with her. Let's hope a few more zombified heroes make an appearance when the Marvel Zombies Marvel Rivals mode arrives on the 23rd of October.