The Game Awards
      news
      Marvel Rivals
      The Game Awards 2025 Coverage

      Marvel Rivals finally adds Deadpool next month

      The character has been rumoured for a while, and made his appearance at The Game Awards.

      The Game Awards is a packed show, but of course it had to make some space for the merc with a mouth. Marvel Rivals might just be about to add Rogue to the game with the second half of the fifth season, but now we know when Deadpool will be coming to the game too.

      Deadpool's trailer showed off some stellar animation, revealing he'd freed some other weird heroes like Throg, a werewolf Captain America, a T-Rex and a Sentinel robot. Deadpool manages to fight them all off before taking a lucky shot to the head.

      Deadpool arrives in Marvel Rivals on the 16th of January. Check out his reveal trailer below for a look at who his rival will be in-game.

