Marvel Rivals developer wants to bring the game to Nintendo Switch 2

Marvel Rivals is currently available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, leaving Nintendo Switch owners high and dry. However, it doesn't look like that'll be the case forever, as Netease wants to bring the popular shooter to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking with IGN, Marvel Rivals producer Weicong Wu has hope a Nintendo Switch 2 release is on the way. "We're already in contact with Nintendo and working on some development kits. And whenever we find that we could provide great performance for our game on Switch 2, we're open to that," he said. "The reason why we didn't launch it onto the Switch, it was the first generation of that device they cannot provide a great experience for our gameplay. So if it could achieve that goal, we're open to that."

The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't yet have a release date, besides being eyed for this year, and so we won't know when Marvel Rivals could come to the platform until it's out. Still, it's good to know Nintendo players will be able to get stuck in on the Marvel Rivals fun at some point.