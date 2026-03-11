Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals developer explains how it avoided haemorrhaging players like Concord and Highguard

When you've got one of the world's biggest IPs and gooner skins to play with, it's a little easier to keep your audience invested.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While we might look at live-service flops like Concord and Highguard and wonder how a studio could continue to gamble in the hopes of getting hundreds of thousands of players, a new hit like Marvel Rivals or ARC Raiders proves that there's still gold in them live-service hills.

Speaking with GamesRadar+ recently, NetEase's publishing and marketing lead Yachen Bian explained that the developer was aware of the risk with live-service titles while developing Marvel Rivals. However, there was a strategy in place to keep player retention high after launch. "After we launched the game, I think the team, we were just continuing to think of ways to make the game better," Bian said. Executive producer Danny Koo added that "live-service games are hard," and that success is "not guaranteed." However, he points to early testing as a strong point for Marvel Rivals building a long-lasting relationship with its community.

Marvel Rivals may not have flipped the script entirely. It's a pretty regular, fast-paced hero shooter at the end of the day, but even if it doesn't quite hit the incredible all-time peaks it saw at launch, it still draws in almost 100k players on Steam alone every day (data via SteamDB). That's enough for a healthy community, but again Marvel Rivals has a huge IP attached, and has never been one to shy away from certain kinds of cosmetics that might let your eye wander away from the gameplay for a moment.

Marvel Rivals

Related texts

0
Marvel RivalsScore

Marvel Rivals
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

Netease Games shows where to stand and crushes the competition with Marvel Rivals.



Loading next content