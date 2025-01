HQ

Marvel Rivals has reached a major milestone, hitting 644,269 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. This achievement places it among the platform's all-time top games by player count, trailing only Counter-Strike 2, PUBG, and Dota 2. With its first season introducing the Fantastic Four and balance changes, Marvel Rivals has solidified its position as a standout in online gaming.

