Marvel has announced the next two Avengers films

The current film phase of Marvel Studios' cinematic universe hasn't been the most well-received by critics, but perhaps Phases 5 and 6 can change that. During the Comic-Con event in San Diego, Kevin Feige laid out his future plans for Marvel's cinematic universe, where in addition to a series of TV shows, we were also told the premiere dates for the next two Avengers films.

The fifth Avengers movie will be called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will premiere on May 2, 2025, closely followed by Avengers: Secret Wars which will premiere on November 7 in the same year, 2025. In other words, it will be a long wait for the next Avengers outing, but at least both films will be released in the same year. What do you think of Marvel's sequels so far? Are you excited for Kang and The Multiverse Saga?

Thanks, The Wrap.