Markiplier brings Iron Lung straight to YouTube

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Mark Fischbach, more commonly known as Markiplier, doesn't seem to have any plans to abandon his roots, and is now set to release his horror film Iron Lung directly on YouTube.

The announcement was made during the Cannes Film Festival, where Fischbach himself appeared and revealed that the premiere will take place on May 31. Iron Lung is based on the claustrophobic horror game of the same name, and Markiplier has not only directed the film but also written the screenplay, played the lead role, and financed the project himself.

Exactly how much it will cost, or whether it will be available to watch for free for premium subscribers, remains unclear.

Are you looking forward to seeing Iron Lung?