Mario Kart World patch squashes a bunch of bugs

We have been pretty impressed by Mario Kart World, something that the community and fans around the world seem to echo, judging by the fact that many Switch 2 owners seem to have snagged a copy of the game with their new console, likely already making it one of the best-selling games of the year.
As good as Mario Kart World is, there are areas it can be improved, with the community going so far as to request a full and more complete stats screen and even ways to track collectibles acquired while roaming around the open world. The first patch to come to the game post-launch, discounting the day one patch that dropped on June 4, doesn't look to include any of these features and instead targets a variety of bug fixes.
Available as of the moment, the update officially arrived on June 17, and as for what it tackles, the patch includes:
