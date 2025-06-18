Mario Kart World patch squashes a bunch of bugs

HQ

We have been pretty impressed by Mario Kart World, something that the community and fans around the world seem to echo, judging by the fact that many Switch 2 owners seem to have snagged a copy of the game with their new console, likely already making it one of the best-selling games of the year.

As good as Mario Kart World is, there are areas it can be improved, with the community going so far as to request a full and more complete stats screen and even ways to track collectibles acquired while roaming around the open world. The first patch to come to the game post-launch, discounting the day one patch that dropped on June 4, doesn't look to include any of these features and instead targets a variety of bug fixes.

Available as of the moment, the update officially arrived on June 17, and as for what it tackles, the patch includes:



Fixed an issue where items were no longer able to be used.



Fixed an issue where sometimes controls were inoperable when selecting a character and trying to start Free Roam from the "Free Roam" map.



Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down when watching replay after a race.



Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down after a race in "Online Play."



Fixed an issue where rate fluctuations were sometimes displayed incorrectly in "Knockout Tour" and "Online Play."



Fixed an issue where it was easy for a communication error to occur when trying to join Friends playing "VS Race" or "Battle" in "Online Play."



Fixed an issue where you sometimes slipped through the wall before the finish line of "DK Spaceport."



Fixed an issue where you sometimes couldn't return to correct position after falling of the course between "Airship Fortress" and "Bowser's Castle" while gliding.



What are your thoughts on Mario Kart World so far? Don't miss our guide coverage, like unlocking drivers, vehicles, and Mirror Mode.