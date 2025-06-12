Mario Kart World: A Guide to Unlocking Mirror Mode and Requirements

HQ

While we've published a number of Mario Kart World guides since launch day on various unlockables, as well as tips and tricks, the Mirror Mode guide has been stringing us along. And that's despite our 25 hours of game time and the great progress we've made in every possible mode. Why?

You'll find out below, but the truth is that the online confusion, coupled with the spread of false or inaccurate information in the early days of the game, has made it trickier than expected. That and our absent-mindedness. But we're now ready to tell you what you need to do to unlock Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World.

Unlock Mario Kart World's Mirror Mode step-by-step

The first thing you should know is that it's much easier or quicker to get if you're already a veteran of the game in single player. Playing a lot online will do you little good for this (and other single-player goals, except for unlocking vehicles and improving your skills).

This is an ad:

What Mario Kart World basically asks of you, in other words, is that you've "seen" everything the game has to offer in single player. This includes going through the two main racing modes, but also having had a good run through the open world.

1. Requirements for Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World

You'll need to complete these requirements in any order and then take a final step, but first we'll give you some important warning.

This is an ad:



Finish all 8 Knockout Tour rallies, in any class (no need to finish in the top four).



Complete all Grand Prix Cups in 150cc, in any position.



Collect 10 Peach medallions, complete 10 P-Switch missions, and drive through 10 ? Panels in Free Roam Mode.



2. Warning on Grand Prix Cups in 150 cc.

But if I've met all the requirements and taken the final step, why won't Mirror Mode unlock?

This is where we tell you what happened to us. While we thought we'd met all the requirements, it turns out that the way the game now displays the best metals achieved in each GP Cup is quite confusing, because if you've made three-star gold in, say, 100cc in the Leaf Cup, it will show that achievement in the Cup selection screen before you choose your engine size. Therefore, you might think you had already finished that cup in 150cc, when in fact you had not.

So, what you need to do is go to the title screen > L+R >; Single Player > Grand Prix > Select character and vehicle > Click on each cup to see their completed classes. If you have made it to the podium, have a star rating, or just have a check mark next to 150cc, you will meet the requirement.

In this step, unlike what has been posted elsewhere, it is not yet necessary to have completed the Special Cup the first time.

3. Warning about collectibles in Free Roam Mode

On this requirement, in the absence of confirmation from Nintendo, and given that we just had the above warning, we can't tell you for sure if it's 10/10/10 collectibles or if, as other sources have assumed, you have to do a minimum of 40 missions or an accumulated total of 100 collectibles. Why? Because when we corrected the cup thing, we already had more than 40 and more than 100 combined.

Still, we're leaning more towards the 10/10/10 requirement and will update this guide with an specific confirmation. That said, naturally doing 100+ collectibles and 40+ P-switches is enough to unlock the mode, and we can positively confirm that already.

4. The final step: Complete the Special Cup

Now, if you haven't done it before, complete the Special Cup in any position on 150cc. If you've already completed it on 150cc, you can finish it on another engine size, because what you're interested in here is triggering the Mario Kart World credits sequence, after which a funny scene with Mario and Luigi will appear in front of the legendary stained glass window of Peach's Castle to announce that you've unlocked Mirror Mode.



NOTE: If you don't have it already, the Special Cup is unlocked by completing all other Grand Prix Cups on any engine capacity, and you can now get a taste of the Rainbow Road if you haven't spoiled yourself online!



Extra: How to activate Mirror Mode in Free Roam Mode

Mirror Mode involves, as always, a reversed version of the 150cc tracks, made more difficult by habit. You can select it in GP, Knockout Tour or VS Race.

What's new is that you can also activate it in the open world, and for that the glass window in the scene was a clue: go through it and you'll pass between the two worlds...

HQ