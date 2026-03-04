Marathon's post-launch seasonal plans will see all players "start fresh each season with nothing to their name"

HQ

As Marathon is a live video game, a project that intends to maintain an audience for many years to come, we know that in a similar vein to Destiny 2, Bungie will be supporting the project with all manner of post-launch additions. This is something that has now been spotlighted in an article on social media.

We're told that Marathon will utilise a seasonal model and that each major seasonal change will introduce "new gameplay, including gear, Runner shells, zones, events, and more, which will be free for all players to access or earn-no expansions or DLC required."

If you read this and assumed that meant tons of new ways to add to your gear collection, we have some surprising information to add, as Bungie also explains: "Everyone will start fresh each season with nothing to their name and the constant threat of death in a world more lethal and powerful than you are." The premise here is that you then complete contracts, amass power, become stronger, and repeat this loop on a season-by-season basis. While that might upset those who grind for powerful items, it should at least make each season a good time for new players to hop in, while the end-portion of each season becomes a "$@%& it let's ball" moment where everyone throws everything at each match in an attempt to climb the competitive ladder.

The seasonal reset will see "your achievements and ways to express yourself" being retained, meaning any cosmetics, paid or earned, will stick around. Likewise, your Codex progression is maintained as do your liaison contract progression too.

Looking at Season 1, Bungie has laid out what to expect when it arrives shortly after launch. Cryo Archive will debut to offer end-game challenges, Ranked Mode will arrive in the second half of March, events, quality-of-life improvements, balance adjustments, a new weapon, and "other surprises" are on their way.

Then as for Season 2 down the line, expect a "different theme and a unique combination of new features, content, and stories that continue to evolve the world and gameplay." This may include "any combination of: weapons, mods, cores, implants, backpacks, Runner shells, zones, PvE combatants, faction upgrades, contracts, and new ways to play existing zones." What we do know is that Season 2 will feature a nighttime edition of the Dire Marsh map plus new systems that will affect gameplay.

Does all of this make you excited to begin your Marathon journey from later this week?