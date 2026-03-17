Marathon will introduce a duo queue test as of March 18

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Fans have been rather vocal about Marathon offering greater queue options, enabling players the opportunity to experience the game in ways beyond the traditional trios format. One of the most requested team options is duos and the good news is that Bungie is aware of this desire and set to offer an experimental test period based on the mode as soon as tomorrow, March 18.

The catch with this inclusion is that it's not a permanent mode and may not reflect the end product that Bungie had in mind, as game director Joe Ziegler regards this as a "rogue" addition to the extraction shooter.

To this end, the duos format will only be offered on Perimeter for the time being and the test will only last for two weeks, ending at the conclusion of March at the latest with the potential to be cut short too. You will also only be able to queue duos as a pair with no companion matchmaking and you will only be matchmade against formed duos. Finally, the UX for the mode is not final and "some things will be a bit jank."

Ziegler continues with: "We're excited to run this experiment with you all. Pending what we learn, we're hoping to expand duos as a queue in the future and we wanted to take this first step sooner than later so we could understand how it affects our game better before investing a lot more time in fleshing out the feature."

Will you be checking out Marathon's duo mode?