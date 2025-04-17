Marathon is the topic of the day on the 50th episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It's a pretty special day for The Gamereactor Show, as we've now reached our half-centennial episode. The 50th episode has just dropped, and to mark that occasion we've spent a little time talking about the video game industry and what it's like being on this side of the curtain.

But that wasn't the main focus of the latest episode. We also spent a considerable amount of time discussing Bungie's Marathon and why the recently presented game isn't exactly filling us with the most confidence just yet. This is also before chatting about A Minecraft Movie and why we as fans need to rise above the silly and overreacting viewing culture.

You can catch the 50th episode of the show below or on your favourite podcast provider, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker. What better way to spend some time over Easter, right?