Marathon game director promises Cryo Archive's weekend-only schedule is being discussed

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While many will no doubt appreciate that Marathon's opening month has been chock-full of new content and activities, the fact that two of the major key endgame activities clash with each other on weekends is perhaps not optimal for players, especially those with more limited time.

We're talking about Cryo Archive and Ranked of course, and speaking about the former mode, as the first weekend of the major activity has now concluded, game director Joe Ziegler has outlined a few key areas that Bungie is keeping close tabs on.

For one, the scheduling of the mode is noted, with Bungie exploring how to make the mode applicable for those who cannot play on weekends. To add to this, a solo mode is being discussed, so that fans can hop in without needing a dedicated trio to queue-up with. Lastly, subroutines were noted, and this is one area that is seeing an almost immediate change, as in a follow-up post, Ziegler explains that subroutines will get a 100% drop rate from each vault going forward.

Any other changes, as they are more significant, will take longer to implement. Did you play Cryo Archive over the weekend and what did you think about it? If you've yet to hop into Marathon, you can read our review here.