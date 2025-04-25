Marathon alpha gives mouse and keyboard players aim assist

HQ

Impressions from Marathon's alpha are filtering through the internet right now, and perhaps one of the most surprising features players have pointed out is in the inclusion of aim assist for players on keyboard and mouse.

Usually, it's controller players who are given aim assist, due to the faster reactions a mouse can provide. Some Marathon players are quite happy for the boost to their aiming ability, while others believe it takes away an element of the game's skill.

PCGamer delved into the Marathon subreddit to find out people's thoughts on the aim assist, and some weren't happy about its inclusion. "I will not be playing this game come launch unless MnK aim assistance is removed and controller players' aim assistance isn't egregious," wrote one user. "This is absolutely insane to have in any serious MnK game," said another.

Even though console players have had access to aim assist for some time now, it still feels as if PC gamers aren't accepting of the supposedly helpful feature. We'll have to see if Marathon is the first in a list of new shooters to do this, or if the game will back down on mouse and keyboard aim assist.

Marathon releases on the 23rd of September for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.