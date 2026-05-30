Marathon actor doesn't understand why gamers "hope something fails"

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Elias Toufexis, star of Bungie's Marathon, doesn't understand how certain gamers can spend hours praying on a title's downfall. While he's all fine for people to vote with their wallets, and refuse to buy a game if it doesn't interest them, Toufexis doesn't see why you'd bother going beyond that, making memes and posting GIFs under posts online to drum up more hate.

"I saw some guy like, I don't want to get into specifics, but they're just like, 'I hope Bungie fails because of the woke leftist ideology.' And I'm like, 'I'm working with four white guys and two white women. I don't understand this. Where are you getting this?'" Toufexis told PC Gamer in a recent interview.

"I understand Bungie made a game, Destiny 2, that people loved, and then they kind of were like, 'We're gonna put that on hold and we're gonna work on Marathon.' People got upset about that. Cool, don't play Marathon. That's fine, speak with your wallet, that's fine," he continued. However, he draws a line when it seems like someone is obsessing over hating on a game. "Life is so short, man. Just stop tweeting memes under things for six hours," Toufexis said.

Hate has become increasingly prevalent online in recent years. As gamers draw divisions between "woke" games and those they're willing to ignore woke elements of, there's a new punching bag every month or two. A lot of live-service games end up in that role, as due to an overall disinterest from audiences, it's easy to bag on a game that could be shut down in mere months. Hopefully, attitudes will change, but hate remains a consistent presence online for now.