Manchester City leads the Premier League for the first time since August, tied with Arsenal in ALMOST everything

HQ

Manchester City is the new leader of the Premier League, returning to the top of the league for the first time since the first weeks of the competition, thanks to a 1-0 victory over Burnley that relegated them to the Championship. A single goal by Erling Haaland means that City passes Arsenal in the ranking... but with the same amount of points, 70.

Both Manchester City and Arsenal are 12 points clear of Manchester United and Aston Villa, all now with the same amount of matches, 33. Strangely, Manchester City and Arsenal also have the same Goal Difference, 37, which is the first tie-breaker.

Thus, the second tie breaker was used: more goals scored. And City leads, although not by much: they have scored 66 goals, and received 37 goals, while Arsenal has scored three goals less but has also received three goals less.

Incredibly, with the same amount of games played, 33, both teams have won the same matches (21), same number of defeats (7) and draws (5), but if the league were to end now, Manchester City would be the champion. And in the case that they had scored the same amount of goals, Manchester City would win because they have the better head to head, after City beat Arsenal last Sunday at home. Their other previous match was a 1-1 draw.

Upcoming Arsenal Premier League games

Arsenal have five Premier League games to play, 15 points up for grabs. They also have two Champions League semi-finals against Atlético de Madrid on April 29 and May 5, and if they win, the final would be after the Premier League had ended.



Newcastle (Home) - April 25



Fulham (Home) - May 2



West Ham (Away) - May 10



Burnley (Home) - May 17



Crystal Palace (Away) - May 24



Upcoming Manchester City Premier League games

Manchester City also have five Premier League games to play, 15 points up for grabs. They also have the FA Cup semifinal match against Southampton on April 25. If they win, they would play the final on May 16.



Burnley (Away) - April 22



Everton (Away) - May 4



Brentford (Home) - May 9



Bournemouth (Away) - May 17, could be moved due to FA Cup



Crystal Palace (Home) - TBD



Aston Villa (Home) - May 24



In short, both teams now have five games to play (Manchester City played Matchday 34 earlier because of their FA Cup semi-final). Who do you think will win the Premier League 2025/26?