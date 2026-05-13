Man sentenced to six years in prison for selling Mario-shaped methamphetamine

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It's common knowledge that Nintendo has close to zero tolerance for fan projects, and even loyal fans tend to shake their heads at smaller tributes. Sometimes, however, it's easy to feel that people have taken a bit too many liberties with their brands, and that includes a 33-year-old named Ronnell Rogers.

Gamespot now reports that he has been sentenced to six years in prison for selling methamphetamine pills, using a very special lure... the pills were shaped like Mario. Rogers was already on probation, which added several more years to his prison sentence.