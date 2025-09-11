Man of Tomorrow will be just as much of a Lex Luthor movie as it a Superman flick

Recently, it was revealed that the DC Universe will be expanding with a Superman sequel known as Man of Tomorrow. The movie will premiere in two years time, ultimately following Supergirl and Clayface, which are coming in 2026. As the announcement for the film is still incredibly raw, we don't have much to go about plot information, but the image attached to the reveal made it seem like Lex Luthor will once again play a significant role.

Now, as part of an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, DC Studios co-boss James Gunn has dished some further details, affirming that Man of Tomorrow will be as much about David Corenswet's Superman as it is about Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

"It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat. And it's more complicated than that. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly."

As per when we can expect Man of Tomorrow to film, Gunn mentioned that the film will enter production in April 2026, all before its premiere in July 2027.