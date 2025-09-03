James Gunn announces Man of Tomorrow, Superman sequel for 2027

Superman has been one of the hits of the summer. While not a huge box office success, the film has been loved by critics and audiences alike and has brought a breath of fresh air to the DC Comics film universe and comic book movies in general. The follow-up, so to speak, Supergirl, releases next year, but now we know that a proper Superman sequel will follow in 2027: Man of Tomorrow.

James Gunn, director of Superman as well as creative head of the new DC cinematic universe, has announced it with a special illustration illustration by Jim Lee, showing Superman (and specifically David Corenswet's version) as well as Nicolas Hoult's Lex Luthor with a kryptonian warsuit, teasing a hand to hand fight between the two characters.

The title of the film appears to be "Man of Tomorrow", although we will see if it's final (Superman used to be known as Superman Legacy). The good, great news, is that the film release date is very close: July 9, 2027, just two years after the first one and one year after Superman.