Major political parties refuse to put a candidate against Nigel Farage in the Clacton by-election

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Following Nigel Farage announcing his resignation as an MP yesterday, the Reform UK leader revealed he would be running in the upcoming by-election caused by him stepping down. It's alleged that Farage has made this move in order to dodge potentially criminal charges that could be brought against him due to his acceptance of a £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire. Farage himself claims that the by-election will stand as a way to "stick two fingers" to what he calls "the establishment."

As per the BBC, what Farage would likely label "the establishment" has refused to stand against him in the upcoming Clacton by-election. Labour, the Liberal Democrats the Green Party, Restore Britain, and the Conservatives have all refused to put a candidate forward. Farage's seat in Clacton is considered one of the safest for Reform, but it appears the other political parties are not standing not out of fear of defeat, but out of a refusal to acknowledge what Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper calls a "political tantrum."

Farage's return as the Clacton MP won't go unchallenged, though, as Count Binface - a self-styled "independent space warrior" - is set to stand against Reform's leader. While highly unlikely that Binface would win the by-election, it has been pointed out that Farage only scored 46% of the Clacton vote when he first won his seat as an MP. With an opposition that would be undivided due to there being no one else to vote for, it could be that we'll see an upset in the Clacton by-election. An unlikely, but highly entertaining possibility.