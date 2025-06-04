Magnus Carlsen ponders quitting classical chess after losing his temper against Gukesh

HQ

Magnus Carlsen, world no. 1 chess player, did not take well his defeat against Gukesh D, the 19-year-old World Chess Champion, the first time the young Indian grandmaster had defeated the Norwegian champion and influencer, with nearly 2 million Instagram followers.

It was during the Norway Chess 2025. The moment when he lost, hitting the table furiously, became viral, and it may have taken its toll. The following day, when he lost to American Hikaru Nakamura, World No. 2, he stopped to talk with journalists, including El País, reporting that Carlsen said that he may retire from classic chess.

"When this tournament is over, I have to think about whether I'll play in the next edition of Norway Chess in 2026 or any other classical chess tournament. The truth is, I'm getting less and less motivated", the 34-year-old said. Carlsen usually prefers faster chess versions, including rapid, blitz and freestyle, that randomises the starting position of the pieces on the back rank, meaning chess players have to make new strategies on the spot every time.