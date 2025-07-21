Magic Jigsaw Puzzles announces the arrival of a new free black and white category

Mobile game publisher and studio ZiMAD has announced the addition of a new, completely free category for its most popular title, Magic Jigsaw Puzzles. Monochrome Puzzle Packs, as it is called, will offer new challenges with contrast and specially designed for players with colour vision deficiencies and colour blindness.

Monochrome Puzzle Packs is the team's response to a recent accessibility survey of 3,500 players, where more than 60% asked for these issues to be addressed. ZiMAD is also fully committed to social causes, and since 2023 alone has collaborated with more than 30 NGOs and non-profit organisations for international causes. The latest of these was for World Hunger Day.

Monochrome Puzzle Packs is coming to Magic Jigsaw Puzzles on 31 July on all supported platforms, and it's totally free. Are you going to try it out?

<social>https://www.youtube.com/shorts/yX6BtiMZgYQ</social>