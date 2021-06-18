Madden NFL 22 has Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as cover stars

As this year's Madden NFL 22 is just a few months away, EA has now shared who has gotten the honour of being cover athlete. After sharing a bunch of goats on social media during the last few days, most figured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was the obvious answer as he really is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

And while Tom Brady indeed is one of the athletes, he is also getting company from Patrick Mahomes. Brady is definitely the greatest of all time when it comes to football, but Mahomes can certainly be questioned here, and we would have preferred Peyton Manning or even Aaron Rogers instead.

Well, you can check the cover art below with the two stars, as well as the first trailer, which does indeed shows some signs of improvement over last year's lackluster effort.