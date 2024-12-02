Luke Littler breaks several PDC records

HQ

Luke Littler is just seventeen years old, but has already left an indelible mark in darts history. The Brit recently lost in the Players Championship Finals against Luke Humphries, but that has been one of the very few missteps in an unprecedented debut season.

Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has released a chart based on the last 200 legs from the top 10 dart players. And it is the first time one person tops all of the five statistical categories tracked in the Form Guide simultaneously.

Littler wins all of them: Average, number of 171-189, 99, 101+ Checkout, and doubles percentage.

The records do not end there, as Littler holds an average of 104.22, the highest average yet recorded in the Form Guide. Only 18 players range between 95 and 100.

Littler already reached the World Championship final last year, losing to world number 1 Luke Humphries. This stats show he is undoubtedly the favourite to win the title this year, and is already compared to dart legends like Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.