Luis Enrique quotes Rafa Nadal in his motivation speech before PSG's assault on Bayern Munich

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Paris Saint-Germain is visiting Bayern's Allianz Arena on Wednesday knowing that the one-goal lead they have from the spectacular first leg is not enough against a team like Bayern. But playing against the best teams in Europe is also a motivation, and coach Luis Enrique quoted Rafa Nadal, a figure well loved in Paris for his dominance at Roland Garros, who always got motivated because he played alongside the Big Three, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

"Last year, we showed our ability to handle difficult situations. Tomorrow, we're going to play here to do the same thing. We need to be more competitive than ever. When I think back to this type of match, I remember Rafa Nadal's words", explained Luis Enrique.

"He said that at one point in his career, the rivalry between Federer and Djokovic was a source of motivation for him. That's what I'm trying to convey to my players. We admire Bayern because they play very good football, but that's also a motivation to find our best level. We're going to try to overcome everything, especially the atmosphere. And overcome a team that plays exceptionally well."

The winner of the Bayern vs. PSG match on Wednesday night (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), will get a ticket for the Champions League final against Atlético de Madrid or Arsenal.