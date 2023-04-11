Lucasfilm President confirms Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 is "not in active development"

Speaking to Variety at the recent Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that a second season of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi is not currently in development.

Fans shouldn't give up hope though, as Kennedy seems hopeful about the series' future. She said: "I never say never, because there's always the possibility. That show was so well received and Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road."

There's plenty for fans of Star Wars to look forward to in the future though, with Rey confirmed to be returning to the franchise and Taika Waititi writing a project.

About Waititi, Kennedy said: "He's writing the script himself. He doesn't really want to bring others into that process and I don't blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that's what he's doing. But we're going to make that one day."