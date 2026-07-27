Low water levels on the Rhine keep disrupting shipping in Germany

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As reported two weeks ago, the water level on the Rhine river is affecting freight transport in Germany. Now Reuters updates that the situation is getting worse.

Weekend rain was weaker than expected, further disrupting shipping in Germany. The key Kaub chokepoint is forecast to fall further in the upcoming days, reducing how much cargo vessels can carry in a safely manner. Ships aren't halted and keep moving, but often with very small loads for security reasons. Some vessels are sailing at only 15 to 20% or even less, forcing cargo to be spread out, which raises the costs and potentially pushes some freight onto road transport.

The disruption is becoming more expensive for German industry this summer. Tanker barge costs from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe have tripled in the current month of July, impacting on commodities such as grains, minerals, and oil products.