Lotus unveils new 986 horsepower v8 hybrid supercar

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Lotus has long since moved past reasonably cheap, light sportscars, and well into the super and even hypercar production territory. They've just unveiled what could easily be interpreted as the company's brand new flagship, but like with so many manufacturers, it's not an EV, but rather a hybrid.

More specifically, Lotus Cars have unveiled a brand-new as of yet unnamed hybrid V8 supercar producing more than 986 horsepower. It's only known as "Type 135", and it's set to launch in 2028 and will be built in Europe. Lotus describes it as its first true supercar, sitting above the Emira and below the all-electric Evija hypercar, with a hybrid V8 powertrain delivering over 1,000 metric horsepower.

The first images shows a dramatic mid-engined design layout complete with very aggressive aero, and a quite large rear diffuser. At the same time, Lotus has announced that they'll be making the Emira into 2027, and an update is on the way.

The move represents a significant pivot for the brand. After years of talking up a fully electric future, Lotus is now aiming for a line-up split of roughly 60 percent hybrid and 40 percent EVs as slowing electric-car demand forces the wider industry to rethink its plans.