Lone survivor of Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson: She "left me half alive"

The latest news on Australia . Ian Wilkinson, lone survivor of Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson, recounted to the court on Monday the profound impact of the poisoning that claimed three of his relatives and left him feeling "half alive".

"It's a truly horrible thought to live with that somebody could decide to take her life. I only feel half alive without her," he said, the lone surviving guest of a lunch where three of his relatives died, breaking down in tears as he delivered his victim impact statement.



The convicted host served dishes containing toxic mushrooms, leaving him hospitalized for months and struggling with the loss of his wife. He described feeling only "half alive" since the incident and called for a confession from the perpetrator, emphasizing forgiveness.

The court also heard statements about the lasting effect on the children of the family, whose home was shattered by the events. Sentencing is scheduled for early September, with life imprisonment expected, though her legal team seeks a non-parole period.