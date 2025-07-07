Erin Patterson found guilty in Australian mushroom poisoning case

HQ

The latest news on Australia . On Monday, a jury in Victoria has found Erin Patterson guilty of murdering three relatives of her estranged husband and attempting to kill a fourth, after serving them a homemade dish containing deadly mushrooms.

The case, which captured national attention, revealed a web of deception used to lure the victims to her home under false pretenses. Patterson, who maintains the deaths were accidental, now awaits sentencing and faces the possibility of life imprisonment.

"I think it's very important that we remember that three people have died, and we've had a person that nearly died and was seriously injured," Dean Thomas, a detective with Victoria Police, said in a brief statement outside the court. You can learn more in the video below.