Loki shows off its McDonald's collaboration in new posters

Loki Season 2 is just a couple of months away, but already some of the marketing for the movie is kicking into full gear. With a couple of new posters, we've got an early look at the McDonald's tie-in with the TV show.

It seems that Loki will find a Sylvie variant working at McDonald's at some point in Season 2, and so the fast food giant has jumped at the chance to have its food collaborate with the show.

Loki will get its own sweet and sour sauce by the looks of things, and there is speculation on a special Loki meal releasing as well. There's no official confirmation on the latter, but we'll see what else comes out of this collaboration.