Logitech's G512 X is a modular keyboard with an emphasis on personalisation

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Logitech has announced a brand-new keyboard model, with this being the G512 X TMR Analog/Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It's set to be a slightly different gadget to past options from the peripheral manufacturer, as it has a core design philosophy which is meant to encourage personalisation and customisation.

Moving away from a static design to a "modular, performance-driven" base that is made to be "tuned, tweaked, and mastered," the G512 X is made to support the PC modding community. It does this by using the Tunnel Magneto Resistance (TMR) sensor technology, which is meant to enable the keyboard to go beyond simple on/off inputs by serving up options depending on the depth of a keypress. Essentially, if you want to play flight sims or even tactical shooters where precision is key, this keyboard may be the one for you.

Beyond this, we're told that the G512 X comes in both 75 and 98 layout options and that it has 39 hybrid TMR switch beds, 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical switches, 9 Gateron KS-20 analogue switches, an 8K polling rate, an RGB lightbar, and fully assignable and customisable control option through the G Hub software.

The G512 X is available now and it is selling for £169.99 of the 75 layout and the £199.99 for the 98 layout.