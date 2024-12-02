Logitech RS Shifter & Handbrake

The single most important thing in a sequential sim-racing gearbox is that the clicks when changing gear are mechanically clear and distinct. Of course, it should feel like you are using a real sequential gearbox, which many manufacturers have achieved with conviction. Aiologs makes a great gearbox, as does Heusinkveld, Simagic, Moza Racing and others. One of the companies that really didn't succeed is Logitech, as the recently released RS Shifter is not only substandard as a handbrake, it is also tragic as a gearstick.

A giant, heavy, black lump is not something you should spend money on.

Despite the rather hefty price tag of Logitech's absolutely brilliant direct-drive steering wheel base known as the Pro DD11, they have obviously decided that their new accessories in the same product line should be budget models. That's why this combined handbrake/sequential gearbox costs just £130, making it one of the sim-racing world's cheapest. That said, Logitech should have just torn up all the blueprints after completing the prototype and started from scratch, and let me explain why.

For starters, the form factor here is really rotten all the way through. The gearbox is enormous and the mounting options for anyone with an aluminium profile rig (which is what most serious sim-racers use) are shockingly limited. The best way to mount it is by using the supplied desk clamp on a nearby table, which is not a long term sustainable situation for me.

Avoid this one. Buy the Moza Racing SGP Shifter instead.

Even the ancient and mediocre Fanatec Clubsport Shifter SQ is much better than this.

The feel of the handbrake is just awful too. It's too soft and lacks an identity. The shifting feeling, on the other hand, is almost as bad, where it too feels soft and completely lacks the feeling of a real sequential gearbox. I have probably not tested a worse sequential gearbox in the world of sim-racing, when speaking solely in terms of feedback feeling. And it doesn't really matter that it "only" costs £130. Moza Racing's SGP Shifter costs around £140 and is indescribably better.