Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike

It can sometimes be quite difficult to judge gaming peripherals. Perhaps I've not been around enough, not reviewed a lot of these products but so long as they work as intended you often end up having to parse through reams of numbers and additional bits of data to see what makes a product stand out. Not here. Not with Logitech G's new Pro X2 Superstrike.

The Superstrike, much as the Lightspeed did before it, wishes to revolutionise the way gaming mice elevate a pro's game. Redefining the speed of the click, the responsiveness of it, and the precision you feel when playing, the Pro X2 Superstrike can save you up to 30ms in response time. It's comparable from going to a LAN connection from a public server, and while 30ms might not sound like much of a difference to the average gamer, even as someone who left most of their competitive games behind long ago, I immediately noticed the difference and how much of a boon this mouse can be for pros and those wishing to get to that level of gameplay.

The way that the Pro X2 Superstrike ekes out a bit more responsiveness from the click is through replacing the standard microswitches we see in regular mice with a Haptic Inductive Trigger System. This new click haptics system helps the player feel the response to their click as soon as they send the signal through, and is customisable, so you can adjust your settings depending on if you're more of a MOBA or shooter player. As mentioned, as soon as you get this mouse into your hands you see just how much of a game-changer that portion of a second is, as the upgraded responsiveness immediately becomes clear. One pro (G2's midlaner Caps) described it as switching from a public server to a LAN connection, and it must be said that the feeling is similar even for someone who has never been nor ever will be near a pro level of play. In a way, it feels almost like cheating, like when you first play CS:GO on a higher refresh rate monitor and feel like your reaction time went through the roof.

This is all tournament legal with the Pro X2 Superstrike, though. In fact, it's expected to be tournament standard very soon, as you're just missing out on an edge if you're not opting for this faster click. It's hard to describe if you've not actually used the mouse, but the Pro X2 Superstrike isn't just boasting of a difference only the pros will notice. Sure, at a price point of £160 you probably won't be picking this up as a casual gaming mouse, but the technology here is legit and even though the time saved appears small at first, it makes the world of difference in gameplay.

The super-fast click of the Pro X2 Superstrike is of course the star of the show, and the main reason the rating for this mouse is so high, as it simply offers such a game-changing difference that you can't help but praise Logitech G for its leap forward in taking a key part of pro gaming up a notch. However, the faster, customisable click isn't the only stand-out feature, as the Pro X2 Superstrike feels like it has set a new bar for gaming mice across the board. Offering an incredibly lightweight design, weighing just 61g, making use of Lightspeed wireless technology, over 888 IPS tracking speed, up to 44,000 DPI resolution, and an 8 kHz report rate, the Pro X2 Superstrike doesn't sacrifice solid features elsewhere just so it can give you the click responsiveness you've dreamed of.

It's also a sleek-looking mouse, with an understated, impressive white design with grey buttons. There's a great feel to the Pro X2 Superstrike, especially once you've slapped on the stickers that come in the box. They give the keys an extra level of grip, and combined with the smoothness of the mouse's curvature make it so you can spend hours gaming without ever feeling like your hand is going to cramp or your fingers are getting a tad uncomfortable. There are only 5 buttons on the mouse, meaning perhaps an MMO player might find themselves lacking a customisability option, but otherwise it was really difficult to think of something to complain about with the Pro X2 Superstrike.

Just as the Pro X2 Superstrike builds on the new heights set by the Lightspeed prior, we're sure that one day Logitech G will find a way to surpass what it's achieved here. But right now, it feels like there's no better mouse for pro play and for those wanting to get to that level than the Pro X2 Superstrike. Its responsiveness and ground-breaking tech sees it soar above its competition, and when you see a bit of kit that's about to become the new tournament standard for pro play, it's hard not to award it with the highest score, as you know how much of an industry changer this mouse is going to be.