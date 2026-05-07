Logan Paul takes aim at One Piece fans who are "upset" about his recent $550K manga purchase

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Logan Paul has drawn criticism from manga and particularly One Piece fans as of recent, all after spending $550,000 to buy a slate of original graded copies of the manga, and similar editions for Dragon Ball.

After announcing the purchase on his social media, the influencer drew major criticisms from the fans of the respective series, something that Paul actively commented on during an appearance on his podcast that is co-hosted by Mike Majlak.

As per Dexerto: "All jokes aside, it is crazy to me. ...that's why I'm having fun with it," Paul replied. "Please don't take this personally, One Piece community. I actually like you guys, and God bless you. But if you're upset that I bought a couple mangas, I just don't know how much I should be concerning myself with that.

"That's insane to me. You aren't gatekeepers of a hobby that was made for people to read, to watch, to enjoy, to collect, to get inspired by. I'm a collector, and I'm also a person who has autonomy and can watch the live action, watch the anime, and join the commentary online. I'm entitled to do all of those things."

What is your stance on Paul's hobby of collecting valuable entertainment projects?