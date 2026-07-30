Liverpool preparing bid on Barcola but disagree on price with PSG

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Bradley Barcola, French striker on Paris Saint-Germain, could be one of the bigger sales of the summer, as Liverpool is preparing a big bid on the 23-year-old of around €100million, or £85m, plus add-onds. According to reports from BBC, TalkSport and others, Liverpool is willing to reach £100m, or €117m, but Paris Saint-Germain values the striker much more, at least £145m, or €169m, which would make him the most expensive transfer ever in England.

Barcola is said to be willing to join Liverpool, but negotiations will be tense, as TalkSport says that Liverpool doesn't plan to overpay for the player, arguing that Barcola only has two years left on his contract and has said he will not renew.

Liverpool also tried to sign Yan Diomandé from Leipzig, offering £85m, €100m, but the 19-year-old is set to join Real Madrid. If they fail to sign Barcola, the Reds still trust on Rio Ngumoha and the recent signing of Víctor Muñoz.