Lindsey Vonn reappears without crutches at the Met Gala, three months after Olympic accident

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American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has reappeared at the Met Gala, three months after breaking her leg during the Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, suffering a terrifying fall that almost caused her to lose her leg in one of the five surgeries she needed.

The 41-year-old, winner of five Olympic medals, 9 World Championships and 84 victories in all six categories of alpine skiing, is also one of the most influential athletes in the US, and this was her third appearance at the fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts after 2010 and 2013, helmed by Anna Wintour, former Vogue editor subject of The Devil Wears Prada movies.

Vonn said she was very excited about the event, leaving the crutches for the first time since the surgeries, helped to climb the stairs by her fashion designer Thom Browne, whom she has worked for a long time. "It's, like, technically supposed to be my first day of walking a little bit without crutches. So from the start to the top of the stairs, if I can make it with no crutches, that's a huge win", Vonn told People.