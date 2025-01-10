Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii shows off more of its chaotic naval combat

HQ

Yesterday saw the hosting of a brand-new Like a Dragon Direct, a broadcast that specifically honed in on Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and put a grand emphasis on its combat and customisation.

In the show, which lasted around 14 minutes and that you can see in full below, we got to learn even more about how the combat and action will differ on land and at sea, and saw more of the naval warfare that will make Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag fans quiver and Skull and Bones fans quake.

But this wasn't all, we got a further glimpse at the wacky and ridiculous ship customisation, the crew building systems and elements that allow you to sculpt a truly bizarre ragtag crew, a snippet of the weird and wonderful side activities that will be on offer, and also got a teaser of what will be in store for fans after launch.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has now confirmed that Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will receive a New Game+ mode, which will be coming to the game after its release as part of a free update. There is no timeline on when this update will arrive, but with launch planned for February 21 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, no doubt New Game+ will arrive soon afterwards.

Are you excited for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?